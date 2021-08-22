Amarnath Yatra 2021 concludes: CEO SASB and Mahant Deependra Giri carry out Samapan Pooja

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Amarnath Yatra 2021 concludes: CEO SASB & Mahant Deependra Giri carry out Samapan Pooja

The Samapan Pooja to mark the closing of the annual pilgrimage to the Holy Cave Shrine of Amarnath, on Shravan Poornima was performed on Sunday amid chanting of religious hymns and Mantras.

Nitishwar Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), and Anup Kumar Soni, Additional CEO, SASB prayed for sustained peace, harmony, progress, and prosperity in the Union Territory of J&K.

Meanwhile, Amarnathji Shrine Board facilitated the carriage of Holy Mace (Pavitra Chhari) to the Cave Shrine of Amarnath.

Deependra Giri, Mahant Chhari-Mubarak Amarnathji led the Chhari Yatra accompanied by saints of Dashnami Akhada and held the Chhari Poojan to mark the conclusion of Yatra 2021.

Earlier this year, the annual pilgrimage of Amarnath was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but Amarnathji Shrine Board carried out all traditional religious rituals at the Amarnath cave.

SASB had made arrangements for the live telecast of morning and evening Aarti on TV Channels and social media in addition to facilitating Virtual Pooja, Hawan, and Online Prasad booking. Around 7 to 8 Million devotees performed the free virtual darshan on the Jio TV platform through live streaming on Shri Amarnathji Channel. All these steps kept the religious sentiments of the devotees alive.

The CEO of SASB was accompanied by Charu Sinha, IG CRPF Srinagar sector; Kritika Jyotsana, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal; Rahul Pandey, Director of Information & Public Relations Department; Atul Kumar, Camp Director Holy Cave and other senior officers of SASB, Army, CRPF, Civil and Police administration.

