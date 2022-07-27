Cloudburst reported near Amarnath Cave, pilgrims moved to safer places | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : MANZOOR MIR, INDIA TV Cloudburst reported near Amarnath cave

Amarnath cloudburst: A cloudburst reportedly occurred near the Amarnath cave shrine on Wednesday afternoon. Soon after the incident, an alert was sounded and approximately 4,000 pilgrims were shifted safely by the rescue teams deployed in and around the site. The situation is under control as of now.

Earlier today, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed Rajya Sabha that 15 pilgrims died due to flash floods during the Amarnath pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir this month.

Rai told Rajya Sabha that no person has been reported missing after the deluge on July 8.

"As per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, 15 persons lost their lives due to flash flood," he said replying to a written question.

Rai said various government agencies like the NDRF, the SDRF, Army, CAPFs and Union Territory government officials were deployed for search operations, rescue and relief of the pilgrims.

The pilgrims were immediately evacuated to safer places and camps and provided accommodation and food while the injured pilgrims were moved to nearest medical facilities, he said.

