Telangana floods: Daring rescue of man on bike who was stuck on flooded Himayath Sagar bridge | WATCH

Telangana floods: In a daring rescue effort, the Cyberabad Police rescued a civilian who was trying to cross the inundated Himayath Sagar service road bridge on his bike.

In a video shared by Cyberabad Police, a truck can be seen in the middle of the flooded bridge while rescue personnel onboard the lory are trying to save man who got stuck with his bike.

The man was pulled with the help of a rope and later his bike.

The man was trying to cross the Himayath Sagar service road bridge to Shamshabad on his bike.

Though sufficient police personnel were deputed on both ends of the bridge he somehow managed to entered the road.

The Met Centre said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in some districts on July 27 and 28.

As per the directions of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, a teleconference was held with all the district collectors and senior officials today, an official release said.

Somesh Kumar informed that Rao, who is in Delhi, has been closely monitoring the heavy rainfall situation in the state.

The Chief Secretary directed all the officials to be on high alert and ensure there is no human casualty.

He mentioned about the flow in the Musi river which has resulted in huge inflow of water into Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar.

The Managing Director of Water Board has been asked to work in close coordination with GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) and regularly monitor the water flow in these tanks, it said.

Relief camps have already been identified by the GHMC and if needed people likely to be affected by the release of flood waters from these tanks have to be shifted to these camps, Kumar said.

Similarly all the district collectors were told to be vigilant regarding causeways, low-lying areas, breaches to roads and tanks.

All officials have to be stationed in their headquarters and any untoward incident has to be brought to the notice immediately for taking necessary action, he said, adding all the line departments should work in close coordination.

Special Chief Secretary Municipal Administration and Urban Development department Arvind Kumar, Additional DG Jitender, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, and other officials participated, the release added.

The Met Centre in its daily weather report issued at 8.30 AM today said heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Rangareddy and very heavy rain at isolated places in Vikarabad district and heavy rainfall occurred at few places in Adilabad, Hyderabad, Narayanpet and at isolated places in Mahabubnagar, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Warangal Rural districts.

Southwest Monsoon has been active over Telangana, it said.

Vikarabad received 13 cms rainfall, Hayathnagar in Rangareddy 12 and Damaragidda in Narayanpet district received 11 cms rainfall.

In its weather warning issued at 1730 hours today, it said heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Janagaon, and Khammam districts till 8.30 AM on Wednesday.

