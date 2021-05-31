Image Source : PTI (FILE) Amarinder vs Sidhu: 3-member Congress panel to meet Punjab MLAs today

The three-member Congress committee, constituted by party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, will meet the Punjab MLAs to end factionalism in the state ahead of Assembly polls. The panel, led by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, will look into an internal feud as the political battle between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu has resulted in causing damages to the party's electoral prospect. Punjab will go to the polls early next year.

The panel had on Saturday met for the first time and decided to start meeting leaders from Punjab from Monday. Besides Kharge, Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and former MP and senior party leader J P Aggarwal are the two other members.

The committee was set up by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to resolve differences between leaders of Punjab amid an open war of words between Amarinder and Sidhu.

Today's meeting will be attended by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Sunil Jakhar, MLAs and MPs. The paneel will also meet Amarinder and Sidhu later. The committee will submit its report to Sonia after seeking the views of all leaders.

Sidhu has remained away from Punjab politics ever since he resigned from the state cabinet. Sidhu served as the local bodies minister and also held charge of the tourism ministry. He resigned in July 2019.

According to reports, Sidhu is eyeing the post of Punjab Congress chief but Amarinder is not keen to hand over the party reins to him, a charge which he is holding since 2015.

