‘When a person's mental health is not right...’: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring hits back at Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Amritsar:

Hitting back at Navjot Kaur Sidhu after she left the party, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said on Sunday that though he respects, she needs mental treatment. Warring, who is a Lok Sabha member from Punjab's Ludhiana constituency, even pointed out that Navjot Kaur was expelled from the party earlier, adding that he wants to avoid commenting on her.

"I don't want to say anything about Navjot Kaur Sidhu. What resignation is she talking about when she is not even in the party? She was expelled from the party earlier. I respect her a lot, but I think she needs mental treatment. I don't want to say anything more about her. When a person's mental state is not right, then you shouldn't get angry about what they're saying," he told news agency ANI.

Navjot Kaur, wife of former Punjab Congress chief and ex-Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, said on Saturday that she has quit from Congress. In her remarks on X (previously Twitter), she slammed Warring for her decision and called him "the most horrific, incapable, corrupt president ever".

She alleged that Warring had even collaborated with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to destroy the Congress, adding that she had sold the party for “petty gains” with a understanding with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Kaur even claimed that she enough proof against Warring to destroy him.

"You had a suspension letter ready for me but what about nearly 12 senior Congress leaders who were busy in working with (Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh) MAJITHIA to harm NAVJOT. And you rewarded all of them with big posts for defeating NAVJOT," she alleged.

Interestingly, Kaur was suspended from the party in December last year over her "Rs 500 crore for chief minister's chair" remark that had ignited a political debate in the state. However, Kaur had later said that she and her husband will “always be with the party”. She had even said that the grand old party will win the assembly elections in Punjab 2027.

