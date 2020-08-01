Image Source : INDIA TV Amar Singh's last tweet came just hours before his death

He was one of the most powerful politicians in the country till recently. His clout was considerable during the UPA regime. He was often dubbed "Kingmaker" who enjoyed good rapport with political leaders across the party lines. He was known to be a man who could drag political victory from the jaws of defeat. The fact that Amar Singh used to be ready to combat any situation is evident from his eager embrace to new ways of airing his thoughts to public at large. On look at Amar Singh Twitter profile gives you a sense of how actively he embraced the social media.

It's painful to look back at memories of any departed person. And it pinches heart to think that Amar Singh made his last tweet just hours before his death.

"Tribute to the great revolutionary freedom fighter Lokmanya #BalGangadharTilak ji on his death anniversary. His contribution will be remembered forever," he tweeted at 2:09 pm IST.

He wished everyone a happy Eid as well.

Over the period, Amar Singh has aired his opinion via Twitter on issues like political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, appointment of former CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha and more.

But he made biggest waves with his tweet that said "Tiger Zinda Hai" The tweet was made to refute rumours of his death. He even posted a video message. Click on the link in the tweet below to see the video message.

According to the latest details, Amar Singh had recently undergone a second kidney transplant. The transplant was successful and he was recovering. However, there was a wound in the wall of his abdomen which wasn't healing and became infectious. The infection made it difficult for him to survive. The doctors tried to revive him but failed.

