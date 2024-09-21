Follow us on Image Source : WWW.NCRB.GOV.IN Alok Ranjan appointed NCRB chief, Amit Garg to head National Police Academy

Alok Ranjan, a 1991-batch IPS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as the Director of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). His tenure will last until his retirement on June 30, 2026. Ranjan replaces his batchmate Vivek Gogia, who has been repatriated to the AGMUT cadre. Amit Garg, a 1993-batch IPS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, will serve as Director of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad. Garg’s tenure extends up to his superannuation on October 31, 2027.

Additional appointments in Intelligence Bureau and CISF

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the promotion of several 1993-batch IPS officers, including Rithwik Rudra, Mahesh Dixit, Praveen Kumar, and Arvind Kumar as Special Directors in the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Praveer Ranjan has also been promoted to Special Director General in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), while Vitul Kumar and R Prasad Meena have been appointed as Special Directors General in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF), respectively.

In a series of high-level appointments, Alok Ranjan and Amit Garg have been named chiefs of the National Crime Records Bureau and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, respectively. Additionally, key promotions were made in the Intelligence Bureau, CISF, CRPF, and BSF, marking significant leadership changes within India's police and security forces.

