Image Source : FILE Allahabad University dismisses Jaya Bachchan's claims

The Allahabad University has strongly refuted Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan's claims about security lapses in the women's hostel on the campus. Bachchan raised the issue in Rajya Sabha earlier this week. In a release, the university said that the hostels are safe for the inmates.

The university authorities have also issued a notice to the former President of Allahabad University Student Union (AUSU) Richa Singh for allegedly stopping the workers of the contractor, who had been tasked with civil work in the women's hostel, from entering the premises on Thursday. The university authorities issued a notice to Richa for illegally occupying the room allotted to her at one of the hostels. She has been asked to pay all pending dues and vacate the room by Sunday.

In the notice, signed by chief doctor Prof RS Dubey and Dean Student Welfare (DSW), Prof Harsh Kumar, rules have been mentioned for allotment of rooms in the hostels. The letter states that Singh was issued notices on July 6, September 13, November 4 and then on November 29 for vacating the room that she is illegally occupying at present.

Singh is closely associated with a political party (Samajwadi Party), has contested Assembly elections on its ticket and is also the party spokesperson. Using the room allotted to her for political activities is against the rules.

The university authorities have also written to the District Magistrate and SSP about the entire issue and have requested for deployment of the police force in and around women hostel.

ALSO READ | All schools, colleges to remain shut today in Bulandshahr

ALSO READ | Sastra University student found dead in hostel room