Image Source : PTI All schools to provide two compulsory 'water-drinking breaks' for students in Goa (Representational image)

All schools in Goa will now have to provide two compulsory "water drinking breaks" of two-minute duration each for students during school hours

every day on Wednesday.

A circular has been issued by the state education department's Deputy Director Shailesh Sinai Zingde to all the schools, including those that receive financial aid from the government, besides unaided primary, middle, higher-secondary and special schools.

The rationale behind such move is the observation that students do not drink sufficient water which sometimes leads to dehydration, the circular stated, adding that dehydration may have harmful effect on the health of students.

"It is therefore suggested that in every school there shall be a water break of two-minute each after the second period and the sixth period, which shall be indicated by ringing a short bell," it said.