All-party meet ends logjam as PM Modi to open Lok Sabha debate on 150 years of Vande Mataram on Dec 8 The resolution of the impasse has paved the way for the smooth functioning of the Lok Sabha from Wednesday. The House witnessed adjournments from the start of the winter session of Parliament on Monday.

New Delhi:

In a major step towards restoring order in the Lok Sabha, an all-party meeting chaired by Speaker Om Birla has cleared the way for long-pending debates after continuous disruptions over the Opposition's demand for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Speaker's intervention has brought an end to the impasse that had stalled proceedings since the start of the Winter Session.

Key debates scheduled after Opposition protest

The meeting decided that the House will take up the discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram from 12 noon on Monday (December 8), followed by a detailed debate on electoral reforms from 12 noon on Tuesday (December 9). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the discussion on the landmark 150-year celebration of the national song. With the stalemate resolved, the Lok Sabha is expected to function smoothly from Wednesday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the decisions on X, writing, "During the All Party Meeting Chaired by Hon'ble Speaker Lok Sabha today, it has been decided to hold discussion in Lok Sabha on 150th Anniversary of National Song 'Vande Mataram' from 12 Noon on Monday 8th Dec and discussion on Election Reforms from 12 noon on Tuesday 9th Dec."

BAC meeting sets the roadmap

Ahead of the Business Advisory Committee meeting, the Speaker met party leaders to find common ground on the SIR issue. After the meeting, Congress chief whip K Suresh stated that the Opposition's request on SIR had been merged into the broader discussion on electoral reforms. He added that both debates have been allotted 10 hours each, with the option of extending the time if needed.

Govt rejects standalone SIR debate

The Speaker's series of consultations followed repeated adjournments sparked by Opposition protests inside the House. Earlier in the day, Rijiju met floor leaders but maintained that the government would not be pressured into giving a timeline for discussion. He reportedly ruled out a standalone debate on the SIR exercise, arguing that it was purely an administrative decision of the Election Commission. However, he agreed to a wider discussion on electoral reforms, which falls within the government’s authority.

It is to be noted that the Opposition had been demanding an assurance on the floor of the House regarding the SIR process being undertaken in 12 states and Union Territories. The Lok Sabha was adjourned for a second consecutive day amid protests before the all-party agreement was reached.

