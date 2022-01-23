Sunday, January 23, 2022
     
  4. Alert in Kathua, Samba after car with suspects seen moving towards Jammu

Alert in Kathua, Samba after car with suspects seen moving towards Jammu

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 23, 2022 17:15 IST
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel keep vigil at
Image Source : PTI

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel keep vigil at Jammu-Kashmir national highway, ahead of the Republic Day.

An alert has been sounded in Kathua, Samba and Jammu after a Madhya Pradesh number car with 2-3 suspects seen moving from Kathua to Jammu. All police stations are on the alert to trace vehicle. More to follow.

