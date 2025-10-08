Akhilesh Yadav's first reaction after meeting Azam Khan: 'All fake cases will be withdrawn once...' Akhilesh Yadav stated that the cases against Azam Khan would be withdrawn after the formation of our government signalling his continued support and respect for the senior leader.

Rampur:

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday (October 8) met senior party leader Azam Khan at his residence in Rampur and said “he is the foundation” of SP. This was the first meeting between the two leaders since Khan was released from Sitapur jail on September 22, nearly 23 months after his conviction.

Akhilesh Yadav said, "I have come today at the residence of Azam Khan Ji to meet him and also to inquire about his health and well-being. He is the roots of our party, and with such deep roots their shade has always been with us."

Akhilesh Yadav stated that the cases against Azam Khan would be withdrawn after the formation of our government, signalling his continued support and respect for the senior leader. During his address and media interactions, Yadav emphasised Azam Khan’s long-standing contributions to the party and expressed confidence in his importance within the organisation. However, when asked about Muhiubullah Nadvi, Akhilesh Yadav chose not to comment, maintaining silence on that particular issue.

Yadav posted on X and said, "What can one say of that tale of the meeting...Where only emotions spoke in silence."

Will fight together: SP chief Akhilseh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav added, "I have come to meet him (Azam Khan)...Azam Khan sahab is a very senior leader...his profound influence has always been with us. This is a big fight, and we will all fight it together..." He further says, "In 2027, our government is going to be formed, and the voice of PDA will be strengthened...".

The Samajwadi Party currently has 37 MPs and 107 MLAs, including 34 Muslim MLAs and four Muslim MPs.