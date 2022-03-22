Akhilesh Yadav resigns as Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh, to coninue as MLA from Karhal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Akhilesh Yadav resigns as Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav has resigned from his Lok Sabha membership today. He met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Parliament complex to submit his resignation. Akhilesh is a Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh. He won the Assembly election from the Karhal Assembly seat in Mainpuri district in the just concluded polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav won the Karhal Assembly seat with a margin of 67,504 votes. He had secured 1,48,196 votes, while his nearest rival, Union Minister SP Singh Baghel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), got 80,692 votes.

Karhal is considered to be a stronghold of the SP. Yadav secured 60.12 per cent of the votes polled, while Baghel got 32.74 per cent votes. Yadav contested the Assembly polls for the first time. During his tenure as the CM, Akhilesh Yadav was a member of the Legislative Council.

The BJP has retained power in Uttar Pradesh, winning a majority of the 403 seats in the state and is set to continue with its Yogi Adityanath-led government once again. The saffron party alone pocketed 255 seats and its partners Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD won 12 and 6 seats, respectively. The Samajwadi Party finished second with 111 seats.

