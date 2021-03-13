Akhilesh, Jayant to address Kisan Mahapanchayat on March 19

Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and RLD Vice President Jayant Chaudhary

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and RLD Vice President Jayant Chaudhary will jointly address a Kisan Mahapanchayat at Bajna in Mathura on March 19. This will be the first time when the two leaders will share the stage in support of farmers' agitation.

SP and RLD have been in alliance since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and though the results did not favour either of the parties, they have continued their relationship.

According to RLD national spokesperson Sunil Rohata, Jayant and Akhilesh will jointly address the gathering at Mathura which promises to be one of the biggest in recent times. The two parties have started making joint preparations for the panchayat.

Ahead of the Mahapanchayat, Akhilesh will address a party training camp that begins in Mathura on March 17.

ALSO READ | Rakesh Tikait supports farmers' protest at Mahapanchayat

Latest India News