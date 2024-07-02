'Even if we win 80 seats in UP, I won't trust EVMs': Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha: The EVM discussion is back in Parliament House. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday again questioned the authenticity of EVMs and in a quirky remark said that even if Samajwadi Party wins 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, he is not going to trust the machine. The Kannauj MP also called June 4, the day the election results were declared, as the day of independence from communal politics for India.

Akhilesh Yadav said,"...EVM pe mujhe kal bhi bharosa nahi tha, aaj bhi nahi hai bharosa, mein 80/80 seats jeet jaun tab bhi nahi bharosa...The issue of EVM has not died." "When the Model Code of Conduct was imposed, the government and the commission were favouring some people. I do not want to go into details. Somewhere a question has been raised on that institution as well," Yadav added in an apparent reference to the Election Commission.

"... the issue of EVMs is not dead, and we Samajwadis will remain adamant on it," Yadav added.

On paper leaks

Akhilesh said," Why are paper leaks happening? The truth is that this is being done by the government so that it doesn’t have to give jobs to youth."

On Ayodhya Election result

Referring to the BJP's defeat in Faizabad, he said it was perhaps the wish of Lord Ram. "Hoi wahi jo Ram rachi rakha (Whatever Ram has planned will happen)," Yadav said. Faizabad MP and SP leader Awadhesh Kumar was seated next to Yadav. Akhilesh said, "... The victory of Ayodhya is the democratic victory of the mature voter of India..."