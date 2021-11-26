Akhilesh Yadav hits back at PM Modi's remark about previous govt neglecting UP's development

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the project's Swiss concessionaire Zurich International Airport AG.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that on Thursday lashed out at BJP, and said that only the SP government can give a new flight to the development of UP. He added that if the BJP government at the Centre would have passed the proposal of Firozabad airport during the SP government, then development in Uttar Pradesh would have progressed towards perfection.

Akhilesh Yadav said on Twitter, "If the BJP government at the Centre would not have stopped the proposal of Firozabad airport during the SP government, then at this time ''churis (bangles) would also have got a chance to be associated with 'jewar' (jewellery)."

"The development of Uttar Pradesh government would have progressed towards perfection. Only the SP government can give a new flight to the development of UP," he said further in a tweet.

Akhilesh Yadav's remarks came as a counterattack to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark of previous governments neglecting development of Uttar Pradesh PM Modi make the statement at the foundation laying stone ceremony of Noida International Airport today.

"Uttar Pradesh was shown false dreams by the previous governments and they kept it in deprivation and darkness. The previous governments of Uttar Pradesh had written a letter to the central government and said that the project of this airport should be shelved," PM Modi said.

PM Modi today laid the foundation stone for Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia at the project site.

