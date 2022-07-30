Action should be taken against radical forces: Ajit Doval on those creating unrest over religion

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NSA Ajit Doval being felicitated during the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council's (AISSC) 'Interfaith Conference' in New Delhi on Saturday, July 30

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Saturday said the nation should be on guard because many groups and individuals are trying to create unrest in the name of religion.

"In the last few years, there have been a lot of acts of unrighteousness. Some people are moving towards radicalism. Religious places and religious gurus should work to reduce this. Action should be taken against Radical Forces. For how long will we keep fighting in the name of religion? Now, mere condemnation will not work," said Ajit Doval.

He made these remarks in the presence of religious leaders from different religions at an interfaith conference organised by All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) at the Constitution Club here.. During the event, Doval added: "The religious leaders have come here from different places. There is a strange atmosphere of conflict inside the world and we have to deal with it. Radical forces try to create an atmosphere of negativity while some create animosity in the name of ideology and religion. If we want to combat this, then we have to work on the ground for this. If there is a misunderstanding, it has to be cleared."

Doval mentioned that this environment needs to be corrected and that it requires determination and ability. "All of us need to work together. We should not compromise on the integrity of our country," added Doval.

At the conference, religious leaders under the aegis of AISSC passed a resolution to "ban organisations like PFI" and other such fronts which have been "indulging in anti-national activities".

