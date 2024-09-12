Air taxis will be reality soon as India prepares for advanced air mobility: PM Modi at Aviation Conference

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a forward-looking address at the Second Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that air taxis are on the verge of becoming a reality, as India gears up for a new era of advanced air mobility.

Speaking at the conference, held in the national capital, Modi underscored the significant role of the civil aviation sector in driving economic growth and job creation.

The Prime Minister highlighted the transformative impact of the regional air connectivity scheme, UDAN, which has democratized air travel for lower middle-class citizens. "The UDAN scheme has made air travel more inclusive, with 14 million people benefiting from this initiative," Modi said.

He noted that the expansion of regional air connectivity has been pivotal in making flying accessible to a broader segment of the population.

Emphasizing the sector’s contribution to economic development, Modi stated, "The civil aviation sector plays a crucial role in our economic growth, and it is essential to keep our skies open and fulfill people's aspirations to fly."

The conference, which began on Wednesday, has brought together over 300 participants, including transport and aviation ministers, regulatory bodies, and industry experts from 29 countries across the Asia Pacific region. Modi also proposed the establishment of an international Buddhist circuit, suggesting further opportunities for global connectivity.

As the government advances its plans for air mobility, the promise of air taxis represents a significant leap forward. This innovation aligns with India's broader vision of enhancing infrastructure and connectivity, reinforcing the country's commitment to leading in the global aviation industry.

(PTI inputs)