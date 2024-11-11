Air pollution: SC asks why there was no permanent firecracker ban when pollution is year-round issue

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Supreme Court

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court asked the Delhi government why there was no permanent nationwide ban on firecrackers when air pollution remains a year-round issue in the national capital. The top court asked why restrictions are applied only during specific months in Delhi. The Supreme Court asked the Delhi government to decide before November 25 on 'perpetual' firecracker ban after consulting stakeholders.

The top court also directed the Delhi police commissioner to form special cell to impose firecrackers ban. The court observed that the implementation of firecracker ban was not imposed seriously by Delhi police.

During the hearing of the matter, the Supreme Court said prima facie it is of the view that no religion promotes any activity which promotes pollution or compromises with health of people.

The court further directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to file a personal affidavit putting on record the steps taken by them to enforce firecrackers ban and asked all NCR states to come up before it and inform about the steps taken by them to ensure pollution is being at minimal.

Supreme Court also directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to immediately take action to inform all concerned people about the order of the apex court on the ban of firecrackers and ensure that no license holder sells or manufactures firecrackers.