Monday, November 18, 2024
     
Air pollution: SC asks states to form panel to ensure no construction work takes place

Air pollution: The Supreme Court earlier in the day slammed the Delhi government over the delay in the implementation of stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital despite the alarming rise in pollution.

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2 New Delhi Published on: November 18, 2024 15:09 IST
Air pollution in Delhi.
Image Source : PTI Air pollution in Delhi.

Amid deteriorating air quality in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the states to form committees to ensure that no construction work takes place. During the hearing, Delhi government lawyer Sadan Farasat told the court that classes up to class 5 have been closed and classes 5 to 9 are being held online only. he said as part of the preventive measures, schools will remain open for Class 10 and 12 as they have board students.

In response, the Supreme Court directed the Delhi government to ensure that the construction work is completely stopped! A bench of Justice Abhay S. Oak and Justice Augustine George Masih are hearing the air pollution matter. 

