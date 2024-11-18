Air pollution: SC asks states to form panel to ensure no construction work takes place

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Air pollution in Delhi.

Amid deteriorating air quality in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the states to form committees to ensure that no construction work takes place. During the hearing, Delhi government lawyer Sadan Farasat told the court that classes up to class 5 have been closed and classes 5 to 9 are being held online only. he said as part of the preventive measures, schools will remain open for Class 10 and 12 as they have board students.

In response, the Supreme Court directed the Delhi government to ensure that the construction work is completely stopped! A bench of Justice Abhay S. Oak and Justice Augustine George Masih are hearing the air pollution matter.