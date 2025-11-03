Air India San Francisco-Delhi flight diverted to Mongolia after suspected technical snag The aircraft landed safely on Sunday and all passengers and crew were unharmed.

New Delhi:

Air India flight AI174, traveling from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing in Mongolia’s Ulaanbaatar after a suspected technical fault. The aircraft landed safely on Sunday and all passengers and crew were unharmed.

The airline has divulged the details of the incident on X.

"AI174 of 02 November, operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, after the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route. The aircraft landed safely at Ulaanbaatar and is undergoing the necessary checks,” the airline posted.

“We are working closely with our partners to support all passengers while we make efforts to get everyone on their way to the destination at the earliest opportunity. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the unforeseen situation. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains a top priority," it added.

Sri Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Nepal

A Sri Airlines flight heading to Kathmandu made an emergency landing in Nepal on Saturday after encountering a technical issue. All 82 passengers and crew on board were reported safe.

Flight 222 had departed from Dhangadhi in Sudur Pashchim province at around 10 am. Midway through the journey, the aircraft experienced a hydraulic problem, prompting the crew to divert the flight to Gautam Buddha International Airport in Bhairahawa.

Airport officials confirmed that the plane landed safely and that no injuries were reported among those on board. “All passengers and crew are accounted for and unharmed,” they stated.

Officials probe incident

Following the emergency landing, the airline arranged for a replacement aircraft to transport the passengers to Kathmandu.

Officials said the incident was handled swiftly, ensuring the safety of everyone on board, while authorities began examining the technical issue that caused the hydraulic failure.

ALSO READ: