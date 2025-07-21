Air India plane from Kochi overshoots runway while landing in Mumbai, aircraft grounded for checking The airline said that the aircraft taxied safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked and the aircraft has been grounded for checks.

Mumbai:

An Air India plane from Kochi to Mumbai overshot the runway while landing at Mumbai airport on Monday. The airline said the aircraft taxied safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked and the aircraft has been grounded for checks.

“Flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on 21 July 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks,” Air India said in a statement.

Mumbai Airport issues statement

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said in statement that all passengers and crew are safe and there are minor damages reported to the airport's primary runway, 09/27. “In order to ensure continuity of operations, the Secondary Runway 14/32- has been activated, the airport said.

The incident was reported flight was coming to Mumbai from Kerala's Kochi. As per the preliminary reports, the aircraft veered off the runway shortly after touchdown due to poor weather conditions.

Three tyres burst during the landing

Some of the reports suggest that three tyres were burst during the landing, and the aircraft’s engine may have been damaged. However, the aircraft was able to taxi safely to the terminal gate, where all passengers and crew disembarked without incident.

Delhi-bound Air India flight cancelled

In another development, a Delhi-bound Air India flight was cancelled on Sunday due to a technical snag, causing a chaotic situation at the airport. Passengers were seen arguing with the airline's staff about rescheduling.



"The AIX (Air India Express) 1200 from Ranchi to Delhi has been cancelled due to a technical issue. While checking the aircraft before takeoff, the technical snag was detected," Airport director RR Maurya told PTI.



The flight was scheduled to take off at 6 pm. Maurya said some passengers were accommodated on other flights, while several others had their tickets cancelled. A few passengers were rescheduled for Monday, he said.