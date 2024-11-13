Air India, Indigo cancel Delhi-Bali flights due to volcanic eruption in Indonesia

Follow us on Image Source : AP Flight services remain affected in Bali due to volcanic eruption

Air India on Wednesday (November 13) cancelled its flight operations from Delhi to Bali and return (AI 2145 and AI 2146, respectively), scheduled for today due to unfavorable weather conditions.

In a statement released on X (formerly Twitter), the airline elaborated on the reason behind its decision, stating it was due to a recent volcanic eruption in the region.

"Air India flights from Delhi to Bali and return (AI 2145 and AI 2146, respectively), scheduled to operate on November 13, 2024, have been cancelled due to unfavorable weather caused by the recent volcanic eruption," Air India said in the statement.

"All possible efforts are being made to minimize the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation, including complimentary rescheduling, accommodation on the next available flight(s), or full refunds to those who opt for it. Safety of our passengers and crew remains the top priority for Air India," it added.





Significantly, it is important to note that not only Air India but several other major national and international airlines have also suspended their flight operations in the region as dangerous ash clouds emerge from a volcano near the Indonesian holiday island.

Earlier, Indigo, in a statement, elaborated on its decision to cancel flight services. "Due to a recent volcanic eruption in #Bali, flights to/from the region have been cancelled, as ash clouds may impact air travel. To opt for a refund or to book an alternate flight, please visit http://bit.ly/3ARdrd8. Thank you for your understanding," Indigo mentioned in its statement.





Further, Qantas, Jetstar, and Virgin Australia also informed passengers of the disruptions of flight services on Wednesday. They cited that ash from Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki made it unsafe to fly.

It is pertinent to note that the volcano spewed a 9 km (6.2 miles) ash column into the sky over the weekend, a week after a major eruption killed at least 10 people there.