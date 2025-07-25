Air India flight to Mumbai returns to Jaipur shortly after takeoff due to technical snag Air India flights have been facing technical snags and glitches over the past few months. Earlier this week, an Air India Express flight that was flying to Doha from Calicut International Airport returned a couple of hours after takeoff due to a technical snag.

Jaipur:

An Air India flight that was on its way to Mumbai from Jaipur returned to the airport just 18 minutes after its takeoff after it reported a technical snag. As per the available information, the AI-612 flight took off from the Jaipur airport at 1.35 pm but returned at 1.58 pm.

Air India flights have been facing technical snags and glitches over the past few months. Earlier this week, an Air India Express flight that was flying to Doha from Calicut International Airport returned a couple of hours after takeoff due to a technical snag.

An Air India Express official later said that the flight, IX 375, was carrying around 188 people, including the crew. It took off from the Calicut International Airport at 9.07 am, but returned at 11.12 am after reporting a technical snag. The official said that the emergency landing was a "precautionary measure" because of the technical glitch.

"There was a technical issue in the aircraft's cabin AC. It was not an emergency landing," the official had said. "Till then, all arrangements, like food and water, have been made for the passengers at the airport."

