Air India Express flight to Doha returns mid-air due to technical glitch Airport authorities confirmed that the return was a precautionary move, not an emergency landing, triggered by a technical fault in the aircraft’s cabin air conditioning system.

Malappuram:

An Air India Express flight (IX 375) en route from Calicut to Doha made a precautionary return to Calicut International Airport on Wednesday (July 23) due to a technical issue. The flight, carrying 188 people, including crew and pilots, took off around 9:07 am, but turned back and landed safely at 11:12 am, officials confirmed.

Airport authorities clarified that the return was not an emergency landing, but rather a safety measure prompted by a malfunction in the cabin air conditioning system.

An Air India Express spokesperson said that one of our flights returned to Kerala's Kozhikode after take-off due to a technical issue. We arranged an alternative aircraft on priority, provided the guests with refreshments during the delay and the flight has since departed.

Passenger comfort ensured, alternate aircraft arranged

All passengers were deboarded safely, and arrangements for food and refreshments were made at the airport while the airline worked on resolving the situation.

An Air India Express spokesperson stated that a replacement flight was scheduled to depart by 1:30 PM. "The issue is being addressed and passengers are being looked after with utmost care,” the airline added.