Air India aircraft suffers damage at Delhi Airport after engine sucks in baggage container | VIDEO

New Delhi:

An Air India aircraft suffered damage to one of its engines this morning after ingesting a baggage container at Delhi Airport while taxiing in dense fog, the airline said. The incident involved Flight AI101, an Airbus A350 operating from Delhi to New York (JFK). The flight had returned to Delhi after the unexpected closure of Iranian airspace affected its planned route. The engine damage occurred after the aircraft landed and was taxiing on the ground.

Confirming the incident, an Air India spokesperson said the aircraft encountered a foreign object during taxiing in poor visibility, which resulted in damage to the right engine.

The aircraft was safely moved to its designated parking stand, and all passengers and crew remained safe, the airline added.

Air India said the aircraft has been grounded for detailed inspections and necessary repairs. The airline warned that the incident may lead to disruptions on some A350 routes, and said it is arranging alternative travel options and refunds for affected passengers.

Air India expressed regret for the inconvenience and reiterated that passenger safety remains its highest priority. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has initiated an investigation to determine how the foreign object came to be ingested by the engine.

Air India's Singapore-bound flight suffers tech issue

A Singapore-bound Air India flight carrying about 190 passengers returned to Delhi early Thursday after the Dreamliner operating the service developed a technical issue, sources said.

The aircraft received an Auxiliary Power Unit fire warning, prompting the crew to turn back after the plane had been airborne for around an hour. Passengers were later flown to Singapore on an alternative aircraft.

Confirming the incident, an Air India spokesperson said the crew of Flight AI2380 from Delhi to Singapore on January 14 decided to return to Delhi as a precaution shortly after takeoff following a suspected technical issue.

The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and ground teams provided all necessary assistance to passengers. The flight subsequently departed for Singapore using a different aircraft, the spokesperson added.