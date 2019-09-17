AIIMS opens Clinical Eco-Toxicology lab with enhanced health testing facilities

Clinical Eco-Toxicology lab in AIIMS

Pollution is something that is having adverse effect on our health. All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi has opened a new lab which will enable citizens to know to level of hazardous entities in the body.

Clinical Eco-Toxicology Facility, as the lab is called, has advansed machinery and equipments to carry out a range of tests. Blood, Urine and other body fluids can be tested for presence of elements like Zinc, Mercury, Uranium, Iron and more. This is going to help Delhiites improve their health standard.

Presencen of such harmful elements and chemicals in the body can give rise to ailments like kidney failure, cancer. In kids, these elements can also lead to neurological disorders.