AI Summit protest: Delhi court grants bail to nine Youth Congress workers

New Delhi:

A Delhi court has ordered the release of nine members of the Indian Youth Congress who were arrested following a shirtless protest at the India AI Impact Summit held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The decision was delivered by Judicial Magistrate First Class Ravi of the Patiala House Court. While granting bail, the court observed that the demonstration appeared to be a form of symbolic political expression. The magistrate noted that keeping the accused in custody before trial could amount to an unfair and premature punishment.

Those granted bail include Krishna Hari, Narshimha Yadav, Kundan Kumar Yadav, Ajay Kumar Singh, Jitendra Singh Yadav, Raja Gurjar, Ajay Kumar Vimal, Saurabh Singh and Arbaz Khan, as per the Live Law.

About the case

A group of Youth Congress members created a disturbance at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on the concluding day of the India AI Impact Summit. The activists staged a protest inside the venue, raising slogans against the central government over a proposed trade agreement with the United States.

According to witnesses, the incident took place during a morning session attended by delegates and officials. The protesters reportedly stood up in one of the halls, removed their shirts and began shouting slogans. Their actions briefly interrupted the proceedings and drew the attention of participants present at the event.

Security personnel quickly stepped in to manage the situation and restore order. The group continued to voice their opposition as officials worked to escort them out of the hall.

The demonstration occurred on the fifth and final day of the summit, a major international gathering focused on artificial intelligence. The event has attracted global leaders, policymakers and technology experts to discuss recent developments and the future direction of AI.

PM Modi slams Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly rebuked the Congress party over the protest by Youth Congress workers.

“The Congress has continuously obstructed Parliament and created chaos. They show hatred not just for me but even insult my family. Their actions at the AI Global Summit broke all norms,” he said.