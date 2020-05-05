Ahmedabad records 39 new deaths due to coronavirus, 349 cases in a single day

Image Source : FILE/PTI

Ahmedabad has recorded 39 deaths and 349 cases of the coronavirus in a single day. This is the highest-single day spike in coronavirus cases so far. According to the Gujarat health department, the total number of cases in the entire state has increased to 6,245 while the death toll stands at 368.

As many as 84 more patients were discharged from hospitals in Ahmedabad, which takes the number of recovered people to 704.

In the last 24 hours, 49 deaths and 441 cases of the coronavirus were reported in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Municipal commissioner of Ahmedabad Vijay Nehra was placed under quarantine after he reportedly came in contact with a COVID-19 patient. The civic chief has been replaced by vice-chairman and CEO of Gujarat Maritime Board Mukesh Kumar. Rajiv Kumar Gupta, additional chief secretary of the Forests and Environment department, will supervise and coordinate coronavirus-related activities in the city.

