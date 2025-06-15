Ahmedabad plane crash: Turkey denies involvement in maintenance of Air India Boeing 787, issues clarification The Turkish government has denied reports claiming that Turkish Technic carried out maintenance on the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed after take-off from Ahmedabad. The clarification follows online speculation about possible technical lapses.

New Delhi:

The government of Turkey has strongly refuted claims circulating online that Turkish Technic, the country’s leading aircraft maintenance company, had carried out maintenance work on the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed after take-off from Ahmedabad airport on June 12. In an official statement, Turkish authorities clarified that the reports were "false" and "unfounded", adding that Turkish Technic has never conducted any maintenance on the specific type of aircraft involved in the incident. “The claim that the maintenance of the Boeing 787-8 passenger aircraft was carried out by Turkish Technic following the crash of an Air India passenger aircraft during take-off is false,” the statement read.

Officials explained that while Turkish Technic does have a maintenance agreement with Air India, it is strictly limited to Boeing 777 wide-body aircraft, and does not cover the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. These agreements were signed in 2024 and 2025, and no 787-type aircraft has been serviced under this arrangement. “To date, Turkish Technic has not conducted maintenance on any Air India aircraft of this type,” the statement emphasised, aiming to dispel any misinformation linking Turkey to the technical status of the aircraft involved in the fatal accident.

Read full statement here:

The clarification comes amid widespread speculation about possible mechanical or maintenance-related issues following the crash of Air India flight AI-171, which was headed to London Gatwick. The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 with 242 people on board, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, resulting in a major aviation tragedy.

India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a detailed probe into the incident. While the cause is yet to be officially determined, global scrutiny over aircraft maintenance practices has intensified, prompting several stakeholders, including Turkey, to issue public clarifications.

Air India London-bound flight crashes after takeoff in Ahmedabad, 274 dead

A London-bound Air India flight, AI-171, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, June 12, killing all but one of the 242 people on board. The crash also caused at least 31 confirmed deaths on the ground, bringing the total death toll to 274.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members when it went down between the runway and nearby settlements moments after liftoff. Authorities have identified the nationalities of those on board as 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese nationals.