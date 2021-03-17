Municipal Transport, BRT services in Ahmedabad to remain suspended from March 18 as covid cases surge

Image Source : AP Gujarat on March 17 reported 1,122 new coronavirus cases including 775 recoveries and 3 deaths.

In wake of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) and Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System buses operation to remain suspended from March 18 (Thursday) until further orders. Gujarat on Wednesday reported 1,122 new coronavirus cases including 775 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Apart from public transport services, the administration has also ordered a temporary closure of all gaming zones, gymnasium and sports club until further notice.

On Tuesday, the state saw 954 new Covid cases, taking its tally to 2,80,051, while the death toll climbed to 4,427, with two patients succumbing.

The state is again started seeing a rapid rise in the daily Covid tally, which has risen from an average of around 200 to crossing the thousand mark in a matter of days. In March so far, the state has added 10,162 cases at a daily average of 635.

A total of 703 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total to 2,70,758, while there are 4,966 active cases.

Surat saw 292 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 247, Vadodara with 109, Rajkot with 85 and Bharuch with 26. Two deaths were reported in Ahmedabad, taking its toll to 2,312.

A total of 22,15,092 persons have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Gujarat and 5,42,981 have received their second shot of the vaccine. These include 1,41,270 over 60 and between 45 and 60 with co-morbidity.

