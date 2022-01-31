Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fake tweet on Muslim mass migration in Ahmedabad triggers panic, here's what really happened | Ground report

A fake tweet on mass migration triggered panic in Pirana village in Ahmedabad, where a user claimed that Muslims are migrating due to 'Hindu terrorists. Following the tweet that captured attention on social media, India TV's ground report revealed that the claims were false.

Piranha village, which is located 20 km from Ahmedabad, has been a ground of tension for a while now. The tensions were a result of the construction of a wall on the premises of Imamshah Bawa Sanstha Trust. The trust is the custodian of a dargah of Pir Imamshah Bawa, a mosque, a tomb of the Pir, and a graveyard. The Muslim community has been opposing the construction of a concrete wall for two years of a wall at the place of 13-year-old fencing.

The Muslim community had earlier marched down to the collector's office to submit an application in protest to the construction. Nasir Shaik, who was at the spot, captured the visuals and posted them on Twitter with a narrative of mass migration. The police had nabbed him, and he posted an apology video.

