Ahmedabad registers 247 new coronavirus cases; 16 more die

Image Source : PTI Ahmedabad registers 247 new coronavirus cases

With 247 new coronavirus cases detected in the last 24 hours, the count in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat rose to 11,344 on Thursday, while the death toll increased to 780 with 16 more fatalities, said officials. Out of the total 22 COVID-19 patients who died in Gujarat during the period, as many as 16 succumbed in different hospitals in Ahmedabad city, said a statement by the state Health Department.

At the same time, out of 454 patients who were discharged from hospitals across Gujarat during the day following recovery, 381 were from Ahmedabad alone, it said.

Out of the total 960 COVID-19 deaths registered in Gujarat so far, as many as 780 were from Ahmedabad district alone. Notably, only nine deaths were reported from rural parts of the district.

Out of the 247 new cases that emerged in the past 24 hours, 241 cases were recorded in Ahmedabad city and the remaining in rural areas of the district.

Similarly, out of the total 11,344 cases registered in Ahmedabad district so far, as many as 11,160 were from the city alone.

