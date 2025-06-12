Ahmedabad plane crash: Know the last 7-day schedule of Air India flight that crashed Ahmedabad plane crash: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the mishap, terming it heartbreaking beyond words. In a post on X, PM Modi conveyed his condolences and assured assistance to those affected.

New Delhi:

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, registered as VT-ANB (aircraft), which tragically crashed on Thursday (June 12), had a busy international flying schedule in the days leading up to the incident. According to the National Disaster Response Force, three NDRF teams, comprising 90 personnel, have reached the site of the crash from Gandhinagar. A total of three more teams are being moved from Vadodara.

Here's a detailed timeline of its recent operations- (crashed Air India aircraft VT-ANB over the past week)

June 5: Delhi to Paris.

June 6: Operated a round-trip flight from Delhi to Frankfurt and back.

June 7: Departed from Delhi to Paris and returned the same day.

June 8: Flew from Delhi to Melbourne and then back.

June 9: Departed for Tokyo from Delhi; the return flight landed in Delhi on June 10.

June 11: Operated Flight AI 147 from Delhi to Paris, taking off at 5:27 am.

June 12 (early morning): Returned to Delhi from Paris as Flight AI 148, landing at 1:10 am.

June 12 (morning): Took off again from Delhi to Ahmedabad at 10:07 am as Flight AI 423, landing in Ahmedabad at 11:40 am.

June 12 (afternoon): Departed from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick as Flight AI 171 at 1:38 pm, and crashed shortly after takeoff.

This extensive operational timeline shows that VT-ANB was engaged in continuous long-haul international service with minimal downtime.

Air India flight crashes into BJ Medical College

The Air India flight bound for London Gatwick, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, struck the residential quarters of doctors from BJ Medical College, causing widespread damage and injuries, according to eyewitness accounts.

The incident occurred in the Meghaninagar area, located near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, where the Boeing 787 Dreamliner (Flight AI-171) crashed, shortly after departure. The aircraft was carrying 242 individuals, including 232 passengers and 10 crew members.

Eyewitness accounts point to extensive damage

Local resident Haresh Shah, who witnessed the crash, told media, “The aircraft was flying abnormally low before it crashed directly into the residential buildings used by BJ Medical College doctors.” Shah added that the complex comprises several five-storey buildings, many of which caught fire during the impact. He also reported that several residents were injured, although no official casualty figures had been released at the time of reporting.

Another eyewitness confirmed that numerous parked vehicles in the premises were also engulfed in flames following the explosion.

Rapid altitude loss and fireball on impact

The aircraft reportedly lost altitude rapidly moments after takeoff and crashed in a ball of fire, generating thick plumes of black smoke visible from several kilometers away. Emergency response teams rushed to the site, and firefighting efforts were quickly initiated to control the blaze and rescue survivors.

Authorities have yet to release official details on ground casualties or the condition of the buildings affected.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and other agencies are continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash.