Agra: Two beaten up for raising pro-Pak slogans at Taj Mahal

Two persons were beaten up by visitors when they allegedly raised pro Pakistan slogans at Taj Mahal on Tuesday.

One of them is a resident of Firozabad, who was handed over to Taj Ganj police by CISF personnel.

The station house officer (SHO) of Taj Ganj police station, Bhupendra Singh Baliyan, said as the complaint did not mention what slogans were, raised, the accused has been booked for causing disturbance of the public peace.

The suspect has also sustained some injuries, said the SHO.

