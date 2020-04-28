Image Source : PTI Agra reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 389

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Taj city mounted to 389 with 8 new additions, District magistrate P.N. Singh said. Despite the continued lockdown, the number of positive cases continued to rise in the city. On Monday, the city had 381 positive cases.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 29,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 29,435 including 934 deaths while 6,869 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday.

The nation has been under the lockdown period since March 24 midnight after it was further extended till May 3 on April 14 by PM Modi saying lockdown was important to contain the spread of the virus.

