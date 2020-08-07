Image Source : PTI After Ram Mandir, 'liberating' Kashi, Mathura our next focus: Akhara Parishad

The Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), the apex body of saints and seers, has said it will now want to focus on "liberating" Kashi and Mathura. ABAP president Mahant Narendra Giri told reporters: "It is a matter of solace and pride that the bhumi pujan for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya has been done after a prolonged battle. We now demand that the flag of 'Sanatan Dharma' be hoisted in Kashi and Mathura also, for which the Akhara Parishad would do everything possible, remaining within the limits of the Constitution."

He said that the seers would soon hold a meeting to discuss plans for starting a movement for Kashi and Mathura and 'liberating' the two key places of importance for the Hindus.

Just days back, the Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust with 80 seers from 14 states has been set up in Mathura to 'liberate' the Krishna Janambhoomi.

The ABAP president said: "The bhumi pujan ceremony in Ayodhya on Wednesday was a wonderful and unique event. The foundation of fulfilling the pledge taken by Sanatan Dharma has been laid. The sacrifices of those associated with the cause for years have borne fruit."

ABAP general secretary Hari Giri said the construction of a grand Ram temple will mark a new dawn for those who believe in the establishment of Ram Rajya in the country.

"It is a matter of pride for those who believe in Sanatan Dharma," he added.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage