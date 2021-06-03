After Punjab, trouble in Rajasthan Congress; heated argument between ministers during key meeting

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Trouble brewing in Rajasthan Congress: Heated argument between ministers during key meeting

The rift brewing in the Congress' Rajasthan unit has come out into open. During a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday night, two ministers had engaged in an altercation in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

According to details available with India TV, Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal and Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra exchanged heated words during the meeting, prompting other ministers to intervene.

The two ministers were again seen having a verbal spat after the meeting was over. Dotasra told Dhariwal that he will raise the matter with party's interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Notably, CM Gehlot had convened a Cabinet meeting at his residence to decide whether to cancel Class 12 Board Exams. The CM himself had joined the meeting virtually.

The altercation started during a discussion on the prevailing political situation in the state. Dotasra suggested that a memorandum should be given to district collectors on the free vaccination programme. But Dhariwal raised objections and said that the memorandum should be submitted to the President.

Dotasara, also the chief of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, then complained to the CM that the party's state president was not even allowed to speak during an organisation discussion.

