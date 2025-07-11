After Bhopal's 90-degree flyover, Indore's Z-shaped railway bridge sparks controversy Indore's under-construction Z-shaped Railway Over Bridge near Polo Ground has sparked safety concerns due to two sharp 90-degree turns, drawing comparisons to Bhopal’s controversial flyover. Authorities have promised to re-evaluate the design amid public and political backlash.

New Delhi:

Following the infamous 90-degree Aishbagh Railway Over Bridge (ROB) in Bhopal, Indore is now facing a similar uproar over a newly planned Z-shaped ROB near Polo Ground. The Public Works Department (PWD) is constructing this bridge to connect Laxmibai Nagar to Polo Ground via Bhagirathpura and MR-4. However, the design has raised concerns due to two sharp 90-degree turns—one from Laxmibai Nagar and another near MR-4—sparking fear among local residents, truck drivers, and industrial representatives.

Truck drivers, especially those operating near the railway goods warehouse, have expressed serious apprehensions about the bridge’s design. Maneuvering heavy, fully loaded vehicles through such tight bends is extremely challenging and could lead to frequent accidents. A truck driver, requesting anonymity, warned that the government would be held accountable if any mishap occurs because of these turns.

The issue caught the attention of Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, who reviewed the bridge plan during a government meeting last month. Alarmed by the sharp angles, Lalwani wrote to the state Public Works Minister urging for immediate redesign to avoid traffic hazards and potential accidents. “I have asked the officials to revise the dangerous turns to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow,” Lalwani said.

PWD officials have acknowledged the growing criticism and promised a review of the bridge design. Executive Engineer Gurmeet Kaur Bhatia stated, “We are currently re-examining the design after media and public concerns. Necessary modifications will be implemented if deemed necessary.”

The Polo Ground Industrialists Welfare Association has also opposed the construction in its current form. Its president, Dhananjay Chinchalkar, pointed out the steep slopes combined with sharp turns as a recipe for accidents, calling for urgent redesign.

Adding to the political heat, Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma mocked the government, suggesting the engineers are trying to outdo Bhopal's notorious bridge fiasco by introducing not one but two hazardous 90-degree bends.

PWD Minister Rakesh Singh defended the design, explaining that the bridge meets engineering standards with a 20-meter turning radius and a design speed of 20 kmph. He said spatial constraints sometimes require such adjustments.

As the construction proceeds amid growing concerns, Indore’s Z-shaped ROB has become a symbol of the ongoing struggle between urban development and public safety, highlighting the critical need for well-balanced infrastructure planning.