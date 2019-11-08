Image Source : PTI Affection is integral part of RSS ideology: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said here on Thursday that "affection" was very much a part of the ideology of his organisation. Bhagwat was speaking at the unveiling of a book on late RSS worker Vilas Fadnavis here. "Affection and ideology are not two different things, actually affection is ideology for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh," he said.

"Because pure and true love is the basis of RSS's work," he added.

Speaking at the same program earlier, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had said that to him affection was more important than ideology.

"Because it is through affection that people come together, though it is important that they are also attached to (common) ideology," the senior BJP leader said, while talking about Vilas Fadnavis.

Bhagwat, in his speech, also said that an ideal RSS worker is the one who brings people together.

The Hindus, when they unite, would not lose their quality of affection but would embrace the whole world, the Sangh supremo said.

