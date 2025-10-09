Advocate Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to throw shoe at CJI Gavai, suspended from SC Bar Association The incident happened on October 6 when Kishore, 71, allegedly took off his shoes and reportedly tried to throw them at the Bench led by the Chief Justice of India. Despite this, the Chief Justice stayed calm and asked the lawyers to carry on with their arguments.

The Supreme Court Bar Association has terminated the membership of advocate Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to throw a shoe at CJI Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai during a hearing in the top court.

The incident happened on October 6 when Kishore, 71, allegedly took off his shoes and reportedly tried to throw them at the Bench led by the Chief Justice of India. Shortly after, while being removed from the courtroom, he was heard shouting, "We will not tolerate insults to Sanatana Dharma."

Despite this, the Chief Justice stayed calm and asked the lawyers to carry on with their arguments.

SCBA rebukes 'intemperate' behaviour

The SCBA said Kishore’s “reprehensible, disorderly and intemperate behaviour” amounted to “a direct assault on judicial independence” and “a serious breach of professional ethics, decorum and the dignity of the Supreme Court.​

“The Executive Committee finds that the said conduct amounts to a direct assault on judicial independence, the sanctity of courtroom proceedings, and the longstanding relationship of mutual respect and trust between the Bar and the Bench,” the SCBA resolution said.

The Executive Committee, having duly deliberated upon the incident and the gravity of such misconduct, is of the considered view that continuation of Mr.Rakesh Kishore as a temporary member of the SCBA would be wholly inconsistent with the dignity and discipline expected of the members of this Association," it added.

Accused reacts over his act

Reacting over his act, Rakesh Kishore earlier said he was hurt over CJI’s treatment of a PIL. Kishore also said do not regret his act.

"I was hurt...I was not inebriated, this was my reaction to his action...I am not fearful. I don't regret what happened,” Kishore said.

“A PIL was filed in the Court of CJI on 16th Sept. The CJI mocked it and said - go and pray to the idol and tell it to restore its own head...When Nupur Sharma's matter came up before the Court, the Court said that she vitiated the atmosphere....When a matter related to our Sanatan Dharma comes up, SC passes such orders. Don't provide relief to the petitioner, but don't mock him either...I was hurt...I was not inebriated; this was my reaction to his action...I am not fearful. I don't regret what happened," he added.