Adityanath directs Ministers to declare their, family members' assets within 3 months

In a fresh missive to his ministers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has directed them to declare assets owned by themselves and their family members within the three months of the oath.

As per the election affidavit filed by Yogi Adityanath in the run up to the Assembly polls held in February-March, he had declared assets worth Rs 1.54 crore including cash in hand, balance of bank accounts, and fixed deposits.

Adityanath took oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for second term on March 25. Besides Adityanath, 52 ministers had also taken oath. As per the Constitution, Uttar Pradesh can have a maximum of 60 ministers, including the CM.

Earlier in 2017, Adityanath soon after taking over as the Chief Minister of the country's most populous state had told his Ministers to declare every year their assets and property before March 31. Ministers were also barred from accepting any gift costing more than Rs 5,000 and told to avoid staying in the luxurious property and attending parties and dinners.

