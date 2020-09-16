Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta tests COVID-19 positive

Image Source : PTI Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi BJP chief said he was tested again after he had complained of mild fever and that his report has now come out to be positive.

"Last week, I took a COVID test after having light fever. Its report was negative. I was tested again since I was feeling unwell. The report has now come as positive," he tweeted in Hindi.

पिछले हफ्ते हल्का बुखार होने के बाद मैंने covid टेस्ट कराया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट negative थी, लगातार अस्वस्थ महसूस करने के कारण मैंने फिर से कोरोना का टेस्ट कराया जो positive आया है।



वैसे तो मैं पिछले 1 week से quarantine हूं फिर भी कोई मेरे संपर्क में आया हो तो वह अपनी जांच करा ले। — Adesh Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) September 16, 2020

Gupta said he was already in quarantine during the last week and advised those who had come in his contact to get themselves tested.

