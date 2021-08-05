Follow us on Image Source : ADAR POONAWALLA Adar Poonawalla likely to meet Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tomorrow

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO and owner Adar Poonawalla is expected to meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Poonawalla said that he has set aside Rs 10 crore to support students travelling abroad for studies, as a few countries are yet to approve Covishield as an acceptable vaccine for entry without quarantine. In July, he had lauded 16 European countries for recognising Covishield as an acceptable vaccine for entry.

