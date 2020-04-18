Actor Ajaz Khan arrested over 'objectionable' Facebook post

Ajaz Khan arrested: Actor and former Big Boss contestant Ajaz Khan was on Saturday arrested for making 'objectionable' comments during a Facebook live session, a Mumbai Police official said. Khan was summoned to Khar police station in connection with the comment and then placed under arrest, he said.

#eijaz arrested by Mumbai police for spreading communal hatred. pic.twitter.com/afoWW3VsD5 — Faizul Islam (@faizulislam01) April 18, 2020

An offense is registered at Khar Police station under sections 153A, 121, 117, 188, 501, 504, 505(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against Ajaz Khan, said the police official.

Khan was also arrested in July last year for posting objectionable videos that could allegedly have caused enmity among communities, police had said at the time.

In October 2018, he was held for allegedly possessing banned drugs, police said.

Watch OLD VIDEO: Ex- Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan nabbed for possessing drugs, arrested with eight ‘ecstasy’ tablets (2018)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage