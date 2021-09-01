Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. India logs 41,965 fresh COVID cases, over 33,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases rise to 3.78 lakh.

India recorded 41,965 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 460 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 33,964 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.53 per cent and total recoveries to 3,19,93,644.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 3,78,181, the ministry data showed.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,39,020. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 52,31,84,293 samples have been tested up to August 31 for COVID-19. Of these 16,06,785 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Tuesday reported 30,203 fresh COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths which pushed the total infection count in the state to 40,57,233 and the fatalities to 20,788.

The test positivity rate (TPR), which had dipped to 16.74 per cent on Monday, rose to 18.86 per cent after testing of 1,60,152 samples in the last 24 hours, according to a state government release. With that, 3,15,52,681 samples have been tested in the state till now, it said.

Additionally, India on Tuesday administered over 1 crore vaccine doses till 6:00 pm, the highest-one day record for the country, an update posted by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya read. This took the cumulative doses administered in the country to over 65 crore.

India took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark on August 25.

