Acquire control of Gilgit-Baltistan: Political activist requests India

Image Source : ANI Director of Institute of Gilgit-Baltistan Studies, Senge H Sering has requested India to resume constitutional responsibility and acquire control of Gilgit-Baltistan (Balochistan) to save them from brutal colonial reign of Pakistan.

Director of Institute of Gilgit-Baltistan Studies, Senge H Sering, speaking at the 43rd session of UNHRC in Geneva, lambasted on Pakistan saying that they are under constant threat of terrorism perpetrated by Pakistani military and requested India to resume constitutional responsibility and acquire control of Gilgit-Baltistan (Balochistan) to save them from brutal colonial reign of Pakistan.

"70 years ago, UNSC asked India to station troops in J&K to protect locals. Today as native of Gilgit-Baltistan and Jammu Kashmir, I request India to resume constitutional responsibility and acquire control of Gilgit-Baltistan to save us from brutal colonial reign of Pakistan," Senge H Sering said.

"People of Gilgit-Baltistan who're constitutional citizens of India as part of the union territory of Ladakh, are under constant threat of terrorism perpetuated by Pakistani military. Locals trying to protect natural resources in peacefully are threatened with abduction, genocide & economic blockade as it happened recently when pro-Taliban Pakistani citizens called for the massacre of Shias and Ismailis of Gilgit-Baltistan travelling through their district," Senge H Sering added.