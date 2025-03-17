Acharya Pramod Krishnam accuses Sanjay Raut, Rahul Gandhi of sharing Jinnah's dream to 'divide India' Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam accuses Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi of conspiring to divide India, drawing parallels with Jinnah's vision, while also criticizing divisive rhetoric and advocating for respect for departed souls.

Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has made a shocking accusation, stating that current political leaders Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi are conspiring to divide India, drawing a parallel to the actions of Mohammed Ali Jinnah in 1947. Krishnam claimed that Raut and Gandhi share a similar vision of breaking the nation, with Raut allegedly conspiring with Gandhi to create a second Pakistan, with Gandhi becoming its Prime Minister.

Raut and Gandhi’s alleged plot to divide India

Acharya Pramod Krishnam further added that Rahul Gandhi, under the influence of his political associates, including Raut, is now part of a dangerous plot that aims to divide India. He accused Raut of collaborating with Gandhi, knowing that the Indian public has understood their intentions and would no longer support them. According to Krishnam, their ultimate goal is to create another Pakistan, with Rahul Gandhi at its helm.

Respect for the Souls of departed

Krishnam, who was speaking in Moradabad, also took the opportunity to address a controversy surrounding the removal of the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. He strongly opposed such actions, stating that Hinduism does not condone disrespecting the deceased or their graves. He emphasised that the Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma honor all souls, regardless of their past affiliations or actions. According to Krishnam, removing graves is not a practice rooted in Sanatan Dharma but rather an act akin to what the Taliban would do.

Sanatan Dharma and respect for national heroes

Addressing concerns over the removal of graves and historical monuments, Krishnam reiterated that India’s history of valor, bravery, and heroism cannot be erased. He praised Indian icons such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Gobind Singh, and Maharana Pratap for upholding the values of Sanatan Dharma without resorting to such actions. According to Krishnam, even after death, adversaries must be respected, in line with the principles of Hinduism.

Sanjay Raut’s dream of new Pakistan

In his criticism of Raut, Krishnam accused the Shiv Sena leader of wanting to establish a new Pakistan, stating that the inflammatory articles in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece, SamaNa, are evidence of their shared intentions. Krishnam warned that this kind of divisive rhetoric was aimed at creating chaos and undermining India’s unity.

Congress and Rahul Gandhi’s future

Krishnam also speculated that the Congress party would face a split before 2027, with the Congress Working Committee likely to expel Rahul Gandhi in a bid to save the party. He called for Gandhi’s removal from the party, claiming that Congress’s future was at risk as long as he remained its leader. Krishnam also took a jab at Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, criticizing him for allegedly betraying the trust placed in him by political legacy.