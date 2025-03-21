Abrogation of Article 370 ushered in a new era J-K, says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha | Top quotes During his speech, Amit Shah stressed the reduction of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and, improvement in the lives of the people who live in the valley

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday addressing the Rajya Sabha touched upon several developments that happened under the BJP government, stressing the reduction of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, return of normalcy in the lives of the people who live in the valley among many others.

Here are the top quotes from Amit Shah's Rajya Sabha address:

"Elections are now conducted peacefully in Kashmir. Not a single bullet was fired during the 2024 elections, and there were no complaints of booth rigging. Once, leaders from Delhi would go there to receive the winning certificate while citizens stayed home. Now, 98 percent of people cast their votes. It is PM Narendra Modi who laid the foundation of democracy for the first time in Kashmir."

"PM Narendra Modi govt gave befitting reply to Pakistan with surgical, air strike within 10 days of attacks in Uri and Pulwama."

"10 years ago in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists were glorified and funeral processions were carried out. In our time too, terrorists were killed, many were killed, but no funeral procession was taken out for anyone. Wherever a terrorist is killed, he is buried there."

"70 pc reduction in deaths due to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir during Modi govt; terror incidents too fell sharply. Cinema halls in Kashmir now remain open during evenings, G20 meeting happened, Muharram procession took place."

On abrogation of Article 370, Amit Shah said, "There cannot be two symbols, two heads and two constitutions in one country. How can it be... there can be only one Prime Minister in the country, only one constitution and even one flag of the country, but it was carried on, it was carried on for years. On August 5, 2019, a new era of one flag, one constitution and one leader began and from there began the process of integrating Kashmir with India forever."

"Almost every day, terrorists from the neighbouring country would enter Kashmir and carry out bomb blasts. There was not a single festival that would pass without worries. But the attitude of the central government was flexible, they were afraid to speak, they maintained silence, there was fear of vote bank. After the BJP govt came in power a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism was adopted."