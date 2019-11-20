Noida: Abduction bid of man goes wrong as assailants get stuck in heavy traffic

Image Source : PTI Abduction bid of man goes wrong as assailants get stuck in heavy traffic

An abduction bid of a 30-year-old man went wrong when the assailants, fleeing in a car, were first caught in heavy traffic on the Noida-Delhi road and then their vehicle broke down, police said on Wednesday. The victim escaped from the clutches of the assailants when they got down from their Honda City to stop a random Maruti WagonR to flee the spot, officials said. Six people, including the four who were in the car, were arrested on Tuesday on charges of kidnapping, robbery, among others, a police official said.

"On Monday, Sachin Pathak alias Chini was abducted from Okhla Bird Sanctuary Metro Station by the assailants. They sped towards Kalindikunj in Delhi but were met with heavy traffic on the route. The assailants then decided to take a U-turn and drove in the wrong lane for some distance.

"Later their car had a flat tyre near Sector 94 'gaushala' and they got down to stop an oncoming WagonR but at this moment, Sachin fled from the Honda City and jumped across into the 'gaushaala' to escape the assailants," the official said.

On Tuesday, a complaint was registered at the Sector 39 police station after which an FIR was registered and investigation taken up, the official added.

During probe, it emerged that the assailants and Sachin had a dispute over the leadership of a tempo union operating from Sector 94 metro station after which the conspiracy was hatched.

Later on Tuesday, four accused -- Mustaqeem (23), Mohit Awana (24), Deepak (22) and Gaurav (22), were arrested from Yamuna Pusta Road while they were travelling with illegal firearms and ammunition in a stolen car, the official said.

Based on information received from them, two more accused -- Balendra (32) and Raheesh (24), were also arrested for their role in the conspiracy, the police said.

One of the accused, Pala Pradhan, involved in the conspiracy is absconding and efforts are on to arrest him, the police added.

Four stolen cars were impounded from their possession and an illegal firearm along with ammunition seized from them, the police said.

